XL bullies latest - Grandmother killed in suspected dangerous dog attack days after ban
Esther Martin, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene in Jaywick, Essex, after a suspected XL Bully attack
A grandmother has died after being attacked by two dogs described as XL Bullies while visiting her 11-year-old grandson in Essex.
Police were called to an address in Jaywick, Essex, after 4pm on Saturday where officers found the victim, named by her family as Esther Martin, seriously injured.
The 68-year-old, from Woodford Green, London, was pronounced dead at the scene. The attack is thought to have involved two XL bully-type dogs.
It comes just days after it became a criminal offence to own an XL Bully, with all existing dogs required to wear a muzzle and be kept on a lead.
The National Police Chiefs’ Council said they had been informed that around 40,000 dog owners had registered their pets since the ban was announced by Rishi Sunak in September.
But the Met also warned as many as 10,000 of the animals could be without a certificate of exemption, which is now required under law.
The victim’s daughter, Sonia Martin, from Chesterfield, told Mail Online: “They were XL bullies. There were eight of them in the house, six puppies and two adults.
“Her grandson was in the house. He came running out shouting for help. We would like to thank all the neighbours who tried to help our mum.”
A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences