Daughter of woman killed in suspected XL bully dog attack cries as she pays tribute

The daughter of a woman who was killed after being attacked by two suspected XL bully dogs cried as she paid tribute to her.

Police were called to an address in Jaywick, Essex, after 4pm on Saturday (3 February) where officers found the victim, named by her family as Esther Martin, seriously injured.

The 68-year-old, from Woodford Green, London, was pronounced dead at the scene. The attack is thought to have involved two XL bully-type dogs.

Ms Martin’s daughter Sonia Martin broke down in tears during a live interview with the BBC on Monday (5 February), as she paid tribute to her mother.