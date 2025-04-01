Tourist dies after gas explosion in Rome

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Scottish tourist has died after a gas explosion destroyed a three-storey B&B in Rome.

Grant Paterson, 54, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, was reportedly severely burned after the explosion in the Monteverde area of the city at about 8.30am on March 22, and died from his injuries.

Mr Paterson, a CalMac employee, was pulled out of the ruins but was believed to have suffered extensive burns, according to local news site Roma Today.

He was understood to be receiving treatment at Sant’Eugenio hospital, but on Tuesday, his employers confirmed he had died.

Social media posts show Mr Paterson had visited famous sites such as the Colosseum and the Pantheon before the explosion.

Roberto Gualtieri, the Mayor of Rome, visited the scene and told reporters he had ordered a full investigation into the explosion.

He said: “We don’t know his exact condition, but he suffered burns, and this also suggests that it was an explosion caused by gas, which also causes flames.

“It was a very loud explosion, a building collapsed and the wall of Villa Pamphili was also damaged.”

A fundraiser for Mr Paterson’s family has raised £11,665.

Mr Paterson’s CalMac colleagues offered their support to his family, and described him as a “larger-than-life character” in a tribute.

Diane Burke, CalMac’s chief operating officer, said: “Everyone at CalMac is distraught that Grant has passed away.

“He was a true gentleman and a credit to MV Clansman, the vessel he served aboard.

“During a distinguished 12-year career with us, he embodied the very best of CalMac and, with his larger-than-life character, he was much-loved by colleagues and passengers alike.

“Our thoughts are with Grant’s friends and family at this extremely difficult time.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been contacted for comment.