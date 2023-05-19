Cambridge University offers Lego building to stressed students

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cambridge University is now offering Lego building sessions as well as adult colouring books for students dealing with stress.

The top university is offering a range of activities at its libraries as part of its ‘wellbeing support’ to students during the exam period.

There’s even a DIY nail bar, yoga and embroidery at one library, the Times reports.

And Cambridge’s Marshall Library lets students study and spend time with Jasper, a three-legged cat.

A spokesperson for Cambridge University sais that there is “good evidence to suggest that activities promote relaxation and mindfulness” while students are experiencing a stressful time.

The renewed focus on student wellbeing comes as six students died at the university last year.

Senior pro-vice-chancellor for education, Professor Graham Virgo spoke out last July after there had been five suicide or suspected suicide cases at the university in the previous four months.

He said Cambridge University is working along with the NHS and public health agencies to “review what has happened and what the lessons [are] that we can learn”.

The university has also recently launched its ‘Reach Out’ campaign, encouraging students to ask for help if they need it.

The Reach Out campaign is a response to the number of people seeking mental health services at the university rising by 30 per cent in the last four years.

Its plan involves investing £4.7 million over a three-year period to lower the length of wait times for mental health services.

The Independent has contacted Cambridge University for a comment.