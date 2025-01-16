Teenager in neo-Nazi satanist group jailed for encouraging suicide online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 19-year-old who was part of a neo-Nazi satanist group has been jailed for six years for encouraging girls to die by suicide and self-harm, as well as possession of a document for terrorist purposes.

Teenager Cameron Finnigan was found guilty of five charges, including telling one girl to kill herself “for me” on video so he could share it online with a satanist extremist group known as 764.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday, where he was given a six-year sentence with an extended licence period of three years.

He had pleaded guilty to five charges, including encouraging suicide online, possessing a document for terrorist purposes, having indecent images of children and two counts of criminal damage.

open image in gallery A flag related to satanism was found in Finnigan’s bedroom ( Counter Terrorism Policing South East/PA Wire )

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC said Finnigan, who is autistic and lived with his adoptive mother, father and biological sister in Horsham, West Sussex, became involved with 764 in October or November 2023.

The group has links to the Order of Nine Angles, a Nazi occultist group linked to a string of prosecutions.

Both groups encourage increasing violence building up to potential mass casualty events, the court heard.

Finnigan communicated with other 764 members on the Telegram, Discord and Snapchat apps.

One of his usernames was ACID and he used a pin code of 1969, the date the Satanic Bible was first published.

He spoke to an individual believed to be a young girl who told him she was considering suicide. Finnigan said he wanted her to stream it online so he could claim it for 764, the court was told.

The judge also heard that the 764 Telegram chat had referred to “Terror Week” and “Terror Season”, a period between 11 March and 19 March 2024 in which members were encouraged to commit crimes.

open image in gallery Police recovered knives in Finnigan’s house but no evidence of a gun, despite claims by the teenager ( Counter Terrorism Policing South East/PA Wire )

Finnigan told the group he would kill a homeless person he had identified as living in a tent near his home.

Police never found evidence of an attempt to kill the victim, but a picture of the tent was found in the chat alongside a message from the defendant that said: “I’m waiting.”

Finnigan also accessed an 11-page terrorist document which provided advice on how to carry out “truck attacks”, giving instructions on the type of vehicle and ideal targets.

He was arrested last March on suspicion of threats to kill and possession of a firearm.

The court was told that despite claims made to 764 members online, there was no evidence that he ever had a gun.

Searches of his home address revealed a large tapestry of the “Satanic Beast” in his bedroom, knives, swastikas, and pentagrams associated with satanism.

A punchbag with a number of slash and stab marks was found outside his bedroom, the court was told.

Indecent images of children were found on his electronic devices as well as material bearing the 764 logo depicting murder, mutilation, rape and interference with a foetus.

The defendant had filmed himself carving words onto a car bonnet and puncturing the tyres with a large kitchen knife.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.