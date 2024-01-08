Grimsby Town footballer killed alongside dad in horror crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 16-year-old teenager who died after the car he was in left the road and plunged into a Lincolnshire canal has been named as youth footballer Cameron Walsh.

He was killed along with his 40-year-old father Dave Walsh on Saturday at Tetney Lock near Grimsby.

The blue Mercedes 300 had been travelling along Tetney Lock Road, which runs alongside the Louth Canal, when it veered from the road and became submerged in water.

In an online tribute the League Two side said everybody was “devastated by this heart-breaking loss”.

In a statement, the football club said: “Grimsby Town Football Club mourns the tragic loss of youth team member and his father. It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that Grimsby Town Football Club announces the untimely passing of one of our cherished youth team members, Cameron Walsh, aged 16, and his father Dave. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, 6th January.

Both he and his father were pronounced dead at the scene (Google Maps)

“Cameron Walsh was an integral part of the GTFC academy. His passion for the game, coupled with his undeniable talent, made him a much-loved figure among teammates, coaches, and the entire Grimsby Town family.

“The Club is devastated by this heartbreaking loss and extends its deepest condolences to the family during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate through the pain and grief that comes with such a tragedy.

“The Club appreciates the outpouring of support from the football community and urges everyone to remember Cameron and Dave. We will pay tribute to Cameron and Dave at our game vs Notts County on Saturday (further details to follow). We understand that a Go Fund Me page has been set up to support the family and we will communicate details of this, once confirmed.”

Cleethorpes Town have also posted their own tribute to the father and son, who had both been players at the club. “Dave was a popular footballer in the area, having played for the Owls at the beginning of our journey and then taking on the management of his son Cameron’s side having many, many happy times,” the club said.

“Cameron was a super talented young player who began his career at the Owls before going onto to establish himself at Grimsby Town’s academy and most recently played in the FA Cup Youth Cup win over Nottingham Forest, Cameron was also our lead mascot on that famous day at Wembley leading the side out - forever a huge part of our history.”

Lincolnshire Police said the pair were both pronounced dead at the scene and have appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage of the incident.