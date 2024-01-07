Tetney Lock: Teenager and man killed as car crashes and falls into river

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two people have been killed after a Mercedes left the road and crashed into a river in Lincolnshire.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, and a 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead as their blue Mercedes left Tetney Lock Road, Lincolnshire and entered the water at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for any footage or witnesses on the road runs alongside Louth canal.

The force said they didn’t believe any other vehicles were involved but were keeping an “open mind” in to the cause of the tragic deaths.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision where two people have sadly died in Tetney Lock.

“Emergency services, including police, crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and EMAS were immediately dispatched, and support was also provided by colleagues at Humberside Police.

“Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.”

Diversions were put in place at Tetney Lock Road junction with Hoop End and the Tetney Lock Road junction with New Delights while emergency services worked.

The road was reopened just before 3am.

The spokesman added: “We are now appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle driving prior to the incident and captured it on dashcam or has footage of the collision itself.

“Please check footage from the Laceby crossroads at Laceby, Grimsby, and the surrounding roads leading to the Tetney Lock Road area between 12:30pm and 1.33pm yesterday.”

If you can help, there are a several ways to get in touch: Call 01522 212316 and quote incident 190 of 6 January. Or email jared.thorp@lincs.police.uk and put “Incident 190 of 6 January” in the subject line.