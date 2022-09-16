Jump to content

Queen Consort Camilla carrying out duties 'despite nursing broken toe'

Camilla said to have suffered injury prior to Queen’s death

Furvah Shah
Friday 16 September 2022 08:49
Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying-in-state

The Queen Consort has been nursing a broken toe while carrying out royal duties at the side of King Charles III.

Camilla is said to have suffered the injury before the Queen’s death on 8 September and has been in “quite a lot of pain”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

A source told the paper she has been "getting on" with the job of helping the King through a trying week both mentally and physically.

“It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper,” the source reportedly told the Telegraph.

The PA news agency approached the King’s spokesman for comment on his wife’s condition and was told: “We won’t comment on medical conditions.”

It comes as the royal couple are due to visit Wales on Friday – the King’s first visit since he ascended to the throne.

The King and Camilla will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral before receiving condolences at the Welsh parliament, the Senedd.

He will later hold a private audience with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer at Cardiff Castle, although a protest against the monarchy is expected outside.

Camilla followed the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall on Wednesday (Jacob King/PA)

((Jacob King/PA))

Charles will then attend a reception hosted by the Welsh Government, before returning to Buckingham Palace in the evening to host faith leaders in the Bow Room.

Additional reporting by PA

