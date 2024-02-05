Queen Camilla will show ‘true worth’ in coming weeks after King Charles cancer diagnosis
’Camilla has shown for a long time, and we’re very aware now, that she is famed as the power behind the throne’
The Queen will be key to helping her husband through his health scare and maintaining the public presence of the monarchy, according to a royal expert.
Camilla was described as a “massive support” to Charles by Joe Little of Majesty Magazine, who highlighted how she carried out a string of public events last week following his treatment for an enlarged prostate.
The woman often referred to by the King as my “darling wife” visited London’s Royal Free hospital last Wednesday to open a £6 million centre run by the charity Maggie’s in her role as its patron.
The organisation provides welcoming spaces for cancer patients, and their families, to process the news of a diagnosis and to meet and bond with others receiving treatment.
Mr Little said: “Camilla has shown for a long time, and we’re very aware now, that she is famed as the power behind the throne.
“She is a massive support in so many ways to her husband the King, only last week we saw that she was holding the fort while he was recuperating at Sandringham.
“I think only now are people appreciating the true worth of Queen Camilla and that will very much be the case in the coming weeks.”
Charles, 75, was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment on an enlarged prostate.
The shock news is the latest health scare to hit the royal family at the start of 2024, coming after the King’s hospital stay, the Princess of Wales’s major abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of York’s diagnosis of skin cancer.
Buckingham Palace announced on January 16 that the King was to have treatment for an enlarged prostate, but that the condition was benign.
The Palace announced the King’s cancer diagnosis at 6pm on Monday.
Charles, who acceded to the throne just 17 months ago, was last seen on Sunday when he attended church in Sandringham.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies