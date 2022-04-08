Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the Canary Wharf area following a “chemical incident” at a health club.

London Fire Brigade Service said crew were called to reports of a smell of chemicals at an address in Cabot Square.

A mix of chemicals has caused high levels of fumes and vapour in the building.

One man has been treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews, LFB said.

Dave Hill, station commander who is at the scene, said: “Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.

“Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes.

“We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution.”

The Brigade was called at 09.08am and the incident is ongoing.

Two fire engines Millwall and Poplar fire stations and two fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston fire stations are at the scene.

More follows...