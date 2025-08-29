Canary Wharf submits plans for Olympic-sized lido in heart of financial district

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canary Wharf has announced proposals to build a floating, Olympic-sized lido in the heart of the financial district.

The natural water lido is planned to be built on the Eden Dock, opposite the main entrance to Canary Wharf’s Tube station, by Sea Lanes, the team behind the UK's first National Open Water Swimming Centre in Brighton.

The complex would also boast saunas, a community clubhouse, fitness classes and restaurants. The complex is due to open in summer 2026, subject to planning permission.

The fully lifeguarded six-lane lido will have a fixed depth of 1.3 metres and will float in the dock, which is cut off from the River Thames and naturally filtered.

Drawings of the proposals show the pool floating in the dock, beneath the high-rise buildings that made Canary Wharf famous.

The plans were published on Canary Wharf Group’s website on Thursday night ahead of submission to Tower Hamlets council next month.

open image in gallery Constructors hope the new complex will be a ‘unique wellness destination’ in the heart of the East London financial district ( Canary Wharf Group )

It comes less than a year after Eden Dock opened its “waterfront oasis” open water swimming venue in collaboration with the environmental charity the Eden Project. It is now home to a range of activities including kayaking.

Canary Wharf Group said it has made a concerted effort to transform what was once exclusively a financial hub into a neighbourhood with a range of restaurants and entertainment options.

There were concerns during the pandemic that work-from-home plans would leave Canary Wharf empty and a poor spot for investment.

But a combination of return-to-work schemes and the opening of several restaurants and leisure opportunities saw a record 70 million people visiting last year.

“Almost one year on from the opening of Eden Dock, we’re making another bold step forward,” Shobi Khan, CEO at Canary Wharf Group, said. “Sea Lanes Canary Wharf will build on the success of Eden Dock as a unique wellness destination.”

Ross Gilbert, director at Sea Lanes, said: “Sea Lanes is excited to be partnering with Canary Wharf Group on proposals for a new national open water swimming centre in the heart of Canary Wharf, building on the fantastic work already accomplished in the neighbourhood to open up Eden Dock for everyone to enjoy.

“Our vision is to bring people and nature closer together by offering a fully accessible floating freshwater pool, lifeguarded and open year-round, supported by a hub of health, wellbeing and food and beverage businesses.

“We are excited to hear what the local community has to say about our proposals.”

Pippa Dale, associate director of arts and events at Canary Wharf Group, said the pool was intended not just to attract workers in the area but also visitors.