Bizarre moment Queen Camilla meets people dressed as bushes

The Queen was ‘ambushed’ by two people dressed as bushes during a visit to Canary Wharf.

The Eden Project and Canary Wharf Group have partnered to transform Middle Dock into 'Eden Dock', a biodiverse space to host community events.

Camilla attended a Big Lunch on Wednesday to celebrate the new venture and was welcomed by two people dressed as bushes. Cracking a smile, Queen Camilla asked if they could see out of the costume and quipped they were “wonderful”.

Camilla went on to meet a group of children, aged six, from the local Mulberry Wood Wharf primary school who helped decorate the bunting for the event and showed the Queen some of their drawings.