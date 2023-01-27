Cancer patient left in tears ‘after being fined for parking’ while having treatment

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A cancer patient says she was left in “floods of tears” after being slapped with a parking fine while receiving treatment.

Mandy Williams, 45, had travelled 33 miles for a round of chemotherapy at Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital on Friday.

The mother-of-two, who has breast cancer, arrived at the hospital at around 9am for her treatment after dropping her daughter off at school.

Speaking on Miss Williams’ behalf, her step-father Philip Edwards told North Wales Live that the car parks were full and she had struggled to find somewhere else to park.

Having eventually found a space she made her way inside. When she returned to her car some five hours later, however, he says she was “devastated” to discover that she had been issued a £50 parking fine for not displaying a parking ticket.

Parking at the hospital is free, but those using the top patient and visitor car park, located on the left as you enter the hospital site, are required to obtain a ticket.

This allows users to park for four hours for free. The other three larger car parks offer free all day parking without the need to obtain a ticket.

Mr Edwards said: “The car parks were all chocka-block when she arrived. It usually is.“She’s just not strong enough at the moment to deal with all of this. The chemo is making her sick.

“This is the last thing she needs while dealing with cancer. I don’t understand how they can fine someone for parking at a hospital that they have to go to have treatment for cancer?

“She was absolutely devastated. When she arrived here she was in floods of tears and had been crying all the way home.”

Mr Edwards has now written a letter to Gwynedd Council on Miss Williams’s behalf to contest the parking fine. She had used the top car park, but had not realised a ticket was needed.

The Independent has contacted Gwynedd Council for comment.

A spokesperson for the local authority told North Wales Live: “The council carries out parking enforcement work on behalf of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to ensure that Ysbyty Gwynedd’s car parks are safe for all visitors and motorists.

“We appreciate that it can be a challenging time for those motorists using the car parks to visit the hospital. Anyone who believes they have been issued a parking ticket unfairly can lodge an appeal by following the advice on their ticket.”

Ffion Johnstone, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s West Integrated Health Community Director, told the outlet: “We would encourage Mr Edwards to make contact with us directly so we can look into this further.”