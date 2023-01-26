No-one will be prosecuted after woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs in park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

No-one will be prosecuted over a reported dog attack that left a woman dead in Surrey, police have said.

A 28-year-old, who has not yet been named by police, is thought to have been walking a number of dogs when she was set upon. She was later pronounced dead at the scene in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, on 12 January.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young woman lost her life.

“I know it has caused real concern locally and I thank the community for bearing with us whilst we conducted our inquiries.

The eight dogs involved in the incident continue to be held for forensic tests ( SWNS)

“The criminal investigation has now concluded and the information we have gathered will be passed to the Surrey Coroner to assist in the coronial process.

“The dogs continue to be cared for at private kennels to ensure their welfare and their owners are being kept informed. We appreciate this is a difficult and uncertain process for them as the forensic work continues.”

The eight dogs involved in the incident continue to be held for forensic tests but police said it has been confirmed none are banned breeds.

The force previously reported that armed officers, with support from the National Police Air Service, detained a total of seven dogs at the scene

Following the attack, a second woman was taken to hospital for treatment for dog bites and has since been discharged.

Earlier this month, the family of the woman that died expressed great sadness at the sudden loss of their family member.

In a statement, they said: “This is an extremely difficult time for us and as well as dealing with this sudden loss in our family, the significant level of media interest and the graphic nature of some of the reporting, has been a source of additional distress.

A second woman was taken to hospital for treatment for dog bites (PA Wire)

“We continue to appeal for our privacy to be respected during our time of grief.”

It was previously reported that the victim had been mauled to death by the “frenzied pack of dogs” she was hired to walk.

She is also reported to have screamed “go back” to two women on horseback who chanced on the attack in Surrey before she was killed.

A source close to the case told the Daily Mail: “She just had too many dogs. You cannot be in control with that amount of dogs. If something happens, it’s like having seven small wolves attacking you.

“The dogs were in a frenzy, acting as a pack, and going for whatever was in front of them.”

Owners of dogs that injure someone may be sent to prison for up to five years or fined or both.

Police previously said they detained a total of seven dogs at the scene (PA Wire)

Anyone convicted of having a dog “dangerously out of control” may face an unlimited fine or be jailed for up to six months, or both.

Several roads were closed in the area and officers remained at the scene during the day after the attack.