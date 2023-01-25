Idaho boy, 7, is mauled to death by pack of dogs while playing outside his home
A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Idaho. His mother was also injured in the attack, according to officials.
On 21 January, four dogs attacked a young boy living on the Fort Hall Reservation in southeastern Idaho, according to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
Fort Hall police officers were called out to a home after they received a report that a boy had been attacked by multiple dogs.
The boy was unconscious when the police arrived. The child’s mother was also severely injured, having sustained numerous wounds trying to pull the dogs off of her child.
The dogs included two Rottweilers and two mixed-breed animals, according to the tribal authorities.
EMTs transported the mother and son to the hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead.
In a press release, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said that police were sent to the home at around 5.51pm.
All of the dogs “were put down by tribal authorities,” the statement said. “Owners of the dogs are non-tribal members who own the property where the attacks occurred.”
The owners “were cited for 15 violations of the Tribes’ Animal Ordinance including Vicious Animal Attack, Rabies Vaccination, and Over the Limit of Canine or Feline Pets”.
