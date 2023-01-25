Plumber shot and killed by friend’s dog on hunting trip is identified

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Kansas plumber who was shot and killed when a dog stood on a rifle during a hunting trip has been remembered as a devoted family man and talented musician.

Joseph Austin Smith, 32, of Wichita, was in the passenger seat of his friend’s truck in rural Sumner County when the gun went off and struck him in the back just before 10am on Saturday, according to local news site KSN.

First responders arrived to the scene in Geuda Springs, just north of the Oklahoma border, within minutes but were unable to save Smith.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office determined that a dog that belonged to the owner of the truck had caused the rifle to discharge, according to KSN.

The gun also belonged to his friend, the sheriff’s office said. The friends had been hunting doe, and the back seat had hunting gear and a rifle. It’s unclear if the truck was moving at the time.

Smith’s boss Chris Brown, the owner of Brown Plumbing Services, said he was someone who was loved by people “from all walks of life”.

“No matter how bad or stressful my or our day was, Joe always had something to lift our spirits,” Mr Brown wrote in a GoFundme page set up to raise money for his family.

Joseph Smith, 32, was killed when a dog stepped on a rifle during a hunting trip, authorities say (GoFundme)

“I have been a plumber for a long time and met many many different guys but never have I met another Joe and I am confident there may not be another.”

Smith’s mother shared photos of her “sweet Joe” as a child, pulling tricks on his bike and playing guitar.

In a separate tribute, a close friend wrote that Smith was “kind, funny, smart, and very loving”.

“Every time he walked through the door, he would make someone smile. Either from being a goofball or just his natural presence making everything better,” the friend, Jessica, wrote. “He was a great friend, employee, cousin, brother, son, and dog owner.”

Smith played bass in bands in the Wichita area, friends said.

An investigation into the shooting continues, with agencies including the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks involved.