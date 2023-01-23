Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, outreach centre has left two students dead and a teacher injured, according to police.

The shooting took place at a programme called Starts Right Here, which is affiliated with the Des Moines school district, the Associated Press reported. The programme is held in a business park in the city.

Police said three suspects were in custody, according to the AP. Authorities were called to the facility around 1pm local time and performed CPR on the two students, who later died at hospital. The teacher was listed in serious condition, according to the AP.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here,” Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds said in a statement. “I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery.”

Mr Keeps founded the Starts Right Here programme, which focuses on at-risk youth in high school.

The deadly violence follows a mass shooting in California over the weekend, where nearly a dozen peopel were killed at a dance club as revelers were celebrating the Lunar New Year.

More follows ...