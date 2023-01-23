(Local 5 ABC)

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa, non-profit organisation for urban youth has left two students dead and a teacher injured, according to police.

The shooting took place at a programme called Starts Right Here, which is affiliated with the Des Moines school district, the Associated Press reported. The programme is held at a business park in the city.

Police said “multiple suspects” were taken into custody about 20 minutes after the incident.

Three people were stopped in a vehicle and one attempted to run but was apprehended.

Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said that the shooting is a targeted incident.

Follow for the latest updates.