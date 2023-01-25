Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The bar where an underage Louisiana State University (LSU) student met her alleged rapists before she was hit by a car and killed has had its liquor licence suspended.

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced on Tuesday that it was issuing an emergency suspension for Reggie’s bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following the tragic death of 19-year-old Madison Brooks.

The agency cited “the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety”.

“This action immediately suspends the service or sale of alcoholic beverages at these locations,” it said in a statement.

The state agency said that an emergency hearing will be held in February to determine what penalties, if any, should be imposed “following a presentation of the evidence”.

Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, spent her last night – 14 January – at Reggie’s Bar and met her four alleged attackers there.

Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men – aged 17 to 28 – in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway in the early hours of 15 January.

A ride-share driver then struck the 19-year-old and she died hours later in hospital.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age, Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, have been charged with her rape. Mr Washington and the 17-year-old have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Lee, who is Mr Washington’s uncle, and Mr Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape.

At 19, Brooks is under the legal drinking age of 21. Her blood alcohol level was also four times the legal limit at the time of her death.

Three of the four males charged over her alleged rape are also underage.

Footage from the bar shows Brooks falling over several times, stumbling and struggling to stand in front of at least one of the suspects before they left the bar together, according to an arrest warrant.

Madison Brooks was hit by a car on 15 January after allegedly being raped (Alpha Phi Facebook )

Kris Perret, an attorney for Reggie’s Bar, said in a statement to NOLA.com that the owner “has fully cooperated with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge ABC office since their first requests for assistance in their ongoing investigations and will continue to do so”.

This isn’t the first time the bar – located in the area dubbed Tigerland – has come under scrutiny.

In 2016, LSU tight end Dillon Gordon was allegedly stabbed at the bar. Before that, a woman was allegedly raped in the parking lot and a man pointed a loaded gun at patrons, according to The Advocate.

As well as the state licensing agency, LSU President William F Tate has said that the university will also investigate why the establishment may have been serving alcohol to minors on the night of Brooks’ death.

“Madison was a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, a classmate, and a friend to many of you. By all accounts, she was an amazing young woman with limitless potential,” Mr Tate said in a statement.

“She should not have been taken from us in this way. What happened to her was evil, and our legal system will parcel out justice.”

He continued: “In the coming days, we will call a meeting with these business owners to discuss how their responsibilities directly impact the safety of our students. We will work openly against any business that doesn’t join us in efforts toward creating a safer environment for our students. Enough is enough.”

The emergency suspension of the bar’s licence came the same day that the three adult suspects appeared in court where their bond was set and prosecutors vowed to upgrade charges against them.

At the bond hearing, 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers said that he had watched a video filmed by one of the four suspects inside the car with Brooks.

The judge said that the video shows the suspects “callously” laughing at the drunk 19-year-old woman as she slurred her words, reported local outlet WAFB.

The judge concluded that – based on the video, footage from Reggie’s bar and statements made by Mr Carver to investigators – it was clear that a crime had occurred that fateful night.

“The evidence to me is clear,” he said.

The suspects had hoped that the footage shot inside the car would prove their innocence with an attorney for Mr Washington and the 17-year-old claiming hours earlier that it shows Brooks consented to having sex with the suspects.

Attorney Ron Haley told KSLA ahead of the court appearance that the video shows Brooks “was intoxicated” but not to point that she could not “lawfully give consent or answer questions” during sex with the suspects.

He described what happened to the LSU student as “a tragedy” but “definitely not a crime”.

(Baton Rouge PD )

“Absolutely not a rape. Listen this is a tragedy, definitely not a crime,” Mr Haley said.

“Can you tell, that she was intoxicated, yes. To the point under the law that you say you’re in a drunken stupor, to the point that you cannot lawfully give consent or answer questions, absolutely that was not the case.”

Mr Haley also said that Brooks allegedly told the suspects that she was going to order an Uber after an argument unfolded.

“Based on a disagreement, she got out of the vehicle. She indicated she was getting an Uber,” Mr Haley alleged. “I want the public to know, these young men or really the driver of the vehicle and the young men that were in there, did not put her off on the side of the road.”

But, instead of supporting the suspects’ version of events, Judge Myers said the video was evidence of a crime against the 19-year-old.

Now, prosecutors in the case have also vowed to upgrade the charges against the alleged attackers. Prosecutor Stuart Theriot said at the hearing that the state would seek upgraded charges of first-degree rape and planned to convene a grand jury in the case.

Mr Washington had his bond set by 19th Judicial District Judge Brad Myers at $150,000. Mr Lee was given a $75,000 bond and Mr Carver was given a $50,000 bond.

If they post bond, they are ordered not to make social media posts about the case or make contact with Brooks’ family, to submit for random drug testing and be placed on house arrest and wear an ankle monitor.

The 17-year-old’s bond hearing has been postponed to February.

According to an arrest warrant, suspect Mr Carver told investigators that Brooks had been “very unstable on her feet, was not able to keep her balance, and was unable to speak clearly without slurring her words”.

But, despite her state of intoxication, two of the suspects proceeded to have sex with her inside the car, Mr Carver told police. He later told police that he “felt uncomfortable and hated it.”

When asked by investigators if he believed Brooks was too impaired to consent, Mr Carver reportedly said, “I guess.”

Brooks’ autopsy shows injuries from a sexual assault, according to court documents.

Brooks’ death has rocked the college community and her sorority.

LSU’s Alpha Phi chapter paid tribute to its sorority sister Madison Brooks in a post on the group’s Facebook page.

“We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of our sister, Madison Brooks, following the accident that took her life. Madison was a sophomore and made a lasting impact on all of us,” the statement read.

“She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others. We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And we respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process. AOE”