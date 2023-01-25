Madison Brooks news – live: Four men accused of rape of LSU student before she was killed by car
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, died on 15 January when she was struck by a car after a group of men allegedly sexually assaulted her
Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before abandoning her in a dark road, where she was struck by a ride-share car and killed.
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, had spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.
Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men – aged 17 to 28 – in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway in the early hours of 15 January.
A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in hospital.
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape.
An attorney for two of the suspects has claimed to local outlet KSLA that footage of the alleged sexual assault proves that they are innocent and that the late 19-year-old consented.
Who are the four men charged with her rape?
What happened to Madison Brooks?
Men accused of raping Madison Brooks claim video proves innocence
An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts.
Ron Haley, an attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and the minor, has challenged the charges, claiming that video of the incident showed Brooks “was intoxicated” but not to point that she could not “lawfully give consent or answer questions” during intercourse with the suspects. Mr Haley said she exited the vehicle after an “argument.”
“Absolutely not a rape. Listen this is a tragedy, definitely not a crime,” Mr Haley told KSLA. “Can you tell, that she was intoxicated, yes. To the point under the law that you say you’re in a drunken stupor, to the point that you cannot lawfully give consent or answer questions, absolutely that was not the case.”
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the full story:
Men accused of Madison Brooks rape claim video proves their innocence
Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is a minor are facing third-degree rape in the heinous case,
Four men charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car
The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the full story:
Four charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car
Authorities said after the alleged rape, the suspects dropped off Madison Brooks, 19, in a dark part of the roadway where she was later struck
