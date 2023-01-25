Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1674641402

Madison Brooks news – live: Four men accused of rape of LSU student before she was killed by car

Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, died on 15 January when she was struck by a car after a group of men allegedly sexually assaulted her

Rachel Sharp
Wednesday 25 January 2023 10:10
Louisiana sorority student Madison Brooks fatally struck by car after alleged rape

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before abandoning her in a dark road, where she was struck by a ride-share car and killed.

Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, had spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.

Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men – aged 17 to 28 – in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway in the early hours of 15 January.

A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in hospital.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who has not been named due to his age have been charged with third-degree rape. Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, are charged with principal to rape.

An attorney for two of the suspects has claimed to local outlet KSLA that footage of the alleged sexual assault proves that they are innocent and that the late 19-year-old consented.

Recommended

1674641402

Who are the four men charged with her rape?

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is a minor have been charged with third-degree rape.

Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were also charged with principal to rape.

LSU has confirmed that none of the four alleged attackers are students at the college.

Casen Carver, 18, Everette Lee, 28, and Kaivon Washington, are charged in the rape of Madison Brook

(Baton Rouge PD )
Rachel Sharp25 January 2023 10:10
1674640802

What happened to Madison Brooks?

Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old Alpha Phi sorority sister, had spent the night of 14 January at Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge where she allegedly met her attackers.

Investigators said Brooks was then sexually assaulted by the four men – aged 17 to 28 – in a car before they dropped her off along a road in a neighbourhood near Pelican Lakes Parkway in the early hours of 15 January.

A driver then hit the 19-year-old and she died hours later in hospital.

Rachel Sharp25 January 2023 10:00
1674640131

Men accused of raping Madison Brooks claim video proves innocence

An attorney for two men accused of raping a Lousiana State University student before dropping her off on a roadway where she was later fatally struck by a car has claimed that video of the alleged sexual assault proves she was in a “coherent state” and consented to the acts.

Ron Haley, an attorney for Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and the minor, has challenged the charges, claiming that video of the incident showed Brooks “was intoxicated” but not to point that she could not “lawfully give consent or answer questions” during intercourse with the suspects. Mr Haley said she exited the vehicle after an “argument.”

“Absolutely not a rape. Listen this is a tragedy, definitely not a crime,” Mr Haley told KSLA. “Can you tell, that she was intoxicated, yes. To the point under the law that you say you’re in a drunken stupor, to the point that you cannot lawfully give consent or answer questions, absolutely that was not the case.”

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the full story:

Men accused of Madison Brooks rape claim video proves their innocence

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is a minor are facing third-degree rape in the heinous case,

Rachel Sharp25 January 2023 09:48
1674639986

Four men charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car

Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit.

Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is a minor have since been charged with third-degree rape. Meanwhile, Mr Washington’s uncle Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principal to rape, an arrest warrant obtained by KSLA stated.

The Independent’s Andrea Blanco has the full story:

Four charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car

Authorities said after the alleged rape, the suspects dropped off Madison Brooks, 19, in a dark part of the roadway where she was later struck

Rachel Sharp25 January 2023 09:46
1674639928

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog about the death and alleged sexual assault of Madison Brooks

Rachel Sharp25 January 2023 09:45

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in