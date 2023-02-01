✕ Close New surveillance footage shows Madison Brooks leaving bar before her death

The grieving family members of Madison Brooks have said they were “blown away” by the suspects’ attempts to victim blame as they said “rape is rape”.

Kerry Miller, an attorney representing Brooks’ family, spoke out to “set the record straight” so that the Louisiana State University (LSU) student “is not blamed as a victim” for her alleged rape and death.

On Friday, attorneys for Casen Carver, 18, Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, Everett Lee, 28, and the unnamed fourth suspect, 17, held a press conference saying Brooks “wouldn’t have complained” about the alleged rape “if she was alive”.

Mr Miller slammed the comment telling Fox News Digital: “I was blown away by that comment. I mean their clients gave sworn statements that they raped a young girl who was intoxicated.”

He added: “She was raped. Rape is rape.”

Brooks met the four men in Reggie’s Bar in Baton Rouge on 15 January. Investigators say the suspects raped her in a car and then abandoned her on a dark road where she was struck and killed by a car.