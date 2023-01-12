Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young woman has died and a second is injured following a reported dog attack in Surrey.

Armed officers seized seven dogs at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, after being called to reports of a dog attacking members of the public at around 2.45pm on Thursday.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts by paramedics to save her.

Police say her formal identification has yet to take place but her next of kin have been informed.

A second woman was taken to hospital with dog bites but her condition is not life-threatening, the force said.

Together with the National Police Air Service, officers detained the seven dogs, which are still in police custody.

By law, the owners of dogs that kill someone may be jailed for up to 14 years or face an unlimited fine or both.

Owners of dogs that injure someone may be sent to prison for up to five years or fined or both.

Anyone convicted of having a dog “dangerously out of control” may face an unlimited fine or be jailed for up to six months, or both.

Chief Inspector Alan Sproston said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who sadly died this afternoon.

“This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are in police custody.

“Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing and we would ask the community not to speculate.”

Several roads were closed in the area and officers remained at the scene on Thursday evening.