For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A dog owner narrowly avoided jail after he and his five terriers attacked a runner, leaving him with 39 wounds and 20 bites.

The sustained attack left the victim, Matthew Glyn fearing he would never walk again.

Andrew Geering, 54, from Sturry near Canterbury, was handed a suspended prison sentence at Canterbury Crown Court on 10 January.

Mr Glyn was exercising outside Geering’s home when his Patterdale Terrier, Rocky, gave chase, barking and snapping at his heels.

When Mr Glyn tried scaring the animal away, the owner came into view with four more Patterdales on leads.

The prosecutor Amy Nicholson explained that Geering punched the runner twice in the face, grabbed his throat, and dropped the dog leads.

She told the court that the canines repeatedly sunk their teeth into Mr Glyn’s feet and legs and brought him to the floor, during the “terrifying” three-minute ordeal.

The court heard Geering had feared Mr Glyn - who he had never met before - “wished ill” towards his dog Rocky.

Ms Nicholson told the court that Geering eventually ordered the animals to stop and told the victim: “You see what happens when you raise your hand to my dog?”

After the incident, Geering, a former car valet business owner, walked away, leaving the blood-soaked Mr Glyn requiring medical treatment.

Shortly after the attack, Mr Glyn had his wounds cleaned and treated at a nearby hospital.

However, the mental scars left Mr Glyn wrought with anxiety and a fear of running - one of his favourite pastimes.

In a police interview, Geering denied his actions and told officers Mr Glyn’s injuries were consistent with scratches caused by a bramble bush.

But he pleaded guilty last year to causing actual bodily harm and being in charge of five dogs which caused injury while dangerously out of control.

Appearing at court on Tuesday, Mr Glyn told the judge: “Every morning when I put my socks on I see the indentations from where flesh was ripped out by a dog he owns.”

He described being unable to sleep for about a month and complained of sharp pains in the right-hand side of his chest.

Ms Nicholson branded the assault “prolonged and persistent”.

However, Geering’s barrister argued he did not intend for the dogs to attack.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 10 January 2023 Caroline Lennon, the first customer to purchase a copy of Spare, the newly released autobiography from the Duke of Sussex, poses for photographers with her copy of the book as she leaves Waterstones Piccadilly, London PA UK news in pictures 9 January 2023 New street art by 'Rebel Bear' that features Elon Musk and references his recent take-over of social media platform Twitter which has appeared in Edinburgh city centre PA UK news in pictures 8 January 2023 People take part in the annual ‘No Trousers On The Tube Day’ (No Pants Subway Ride) on the Elizabeth Line, on the London Underground in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 January 2023 A muddy puddle on the pitch at the The Bolt New Lawn Stadium, as Forest Green’s FA Cup tie against Birmingham is postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The UK has been faced with multiple downpours over the last few days PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2023 The ceremonial fool, James Chatwin, delivers a speech during the Smoking the Fool, as he starts the Haxey Hood, an ancient tradition dating back to the 14th Century in the village of Haxey in North Lincolnshire PA UK news in pictures 5 January 2023 Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk, where the River Delph and New Bedford River have flooded the surrounding area PA UK news in pictures 4 January 2023 Pedestrians are reflected in a puddle of rain water opposite the Houses of Parliament AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 January 2023 Squirrel monkeys climb on an abacus during a photocall to illustrate the annual stocktake at London Zoo Getty UK news in pictures 2 January 2023 A walrus at the Royal Northumberland Yacht Club in Blyth. The sighting follows a similar one of the marine mammal in Scarborough which drew huge crowds to the harbour on New Year's Eve PA UK news in pictures 1 January 2023 Performers during the New Year's Day Parade in London PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2022 Flowers outside Vivienne Westwood Worlds End shop in London, as a woman waits for the shop to open, the fashion designer has died at the age of 81. PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2022 A walker takes a rest on a bench looking out over the London skyline from Hampstead Heath, early in the morning AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 28 December 2022 Flooded fields by the River Parrett at Somerset Levels near Bridgwater in Somerset PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2022 Passengers wait at the barriers at King’s Cross station in London following a strike by members of the RMT in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions PA UK news in pictures 26 December 2022 Snow in Leadhills village in South Lanarkshire. A yellow be aware warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for most of Scotland PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2022 A man dressed as Santa Claus talks to two attendees at the Midland Langar Seva Society’s Christmas Eve dinner for the homeless which is being held in New Street Station, Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 23 December 2022 Members of the Loch Insh Dippers wild swim group take part in a Christmas-themed swim in Loch Insh in the Cairngorms National Park near Aviemore, Scotland PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2022 People take part in the winter solstice celebrations during sunrise at the Stonehenge prehistoric monument on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire PA UK news in pictures 21 December 2022 Deano Stapleton, from Finglas, at Newgrange, Co. Meath, on the morning of the winter solstice, which is marked by pagan celebrations PA UK news in pictures 20 December 2022 Nurses and supporters march down Whitehall after a day of strike action Getty UK news in pictures 19 December 2022 Health Secretary Steve Barclay meets Sarah Pinnington-Auld and her 3 year old daughter, Lucy who is suffering from cystic fibrosis during a visit to King's College University Hospital in London. PA UK news in pictures 18 December 2022 Argentina fans celebrate at Trafalgar Square in London after their side won the World Cup PA UK news in pictures 17 December 2022 Deer graze and walk amongst the frozen undergrowth as the cold weather continues REUTERS UK news in pictures 16 December 2022 King Charles III visits a JW3 Jewish community centre in North London AP UK news in pictures 15 December 2022 NHS nurses hold placards during a strike, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside St Thomas' Hospital in London Reuters UK news in pictures 14 December 2022 Members of the RNLI remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat after it returned to the Port of Dover following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent, during an incident involving a small boat likely to have been carrying migrants. Three people have died following the incident and 43 people have been rescued, a Government source said PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2022 Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers near to the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull, after the deaths of three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 who fell through ice into a lake in the park PA UK news in pictures 12 December 2022 A person skis in the snow at Greenwich Park, London PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2022 Emergency personnel search the lake at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after a serious incident where several people are believed to be in a critical condition after being pulled from the lake PA UK news in pictures 10 December 2022 Children build a snowman after snow fall in Cheshire Getty UK news in pictures 9 December 2022 Wrexham Football Club co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds speaks with King Charles, during a visit to the club Reuters UK news in pictures 8 December 2022 A person walks their dog as the sun rises over Avon Beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 7 December 2022 A horse bathed in sunlight in Woodlesford, Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 6 December 2022 A firefighter in Parliament Square, central London, ahead of a rally to mark the start of a ballot for strikes in a dispute over pay PA UK news in pictures 5 December 2022 Homeless charity Crisis unveil a 4.3 metre tall hyper-real sculpture of a person experiencing homelessness, at London King's Cross station in London PA UK news in pictures 4 December 2022 Runners dressed in Father Christmas attire prepare to take part in the annual five-kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 December 2022 A participant during the Whitby Krampus Run street parade in Whitby, Yorkshire, which celebrates the Krampus, a horned creature which accompanies Saint Nicholas on his rounds PA UK news in pictures 2 December 2022 The National Monument of Scotland on Calton Hill, Edinburgh, forms the backdrop to projected images created by artists from 16 prestigious Italian digital art studios for the Farnesina Digital Art Experience PA UK news in pictures 1 December 2022 Deer stags clash antlers as the rutting season continues, in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 30 November 2022 Protesters march along Euston Road near Kings Cross Station, as members of the University and College Union take part in a 24-hour strike related to an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2022 Workers place lights onto the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square in London Reuters UK news in pictures 28 November 2022 Morag, the six week old Southern white rhino calf, in her yard after she was weighed at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling PA UK news in pictures 27 November 2022 A tribute to the late Doddie Weir on the big screen ahead of the Gallagher Premiership match at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, Leicester. Scottish rugby international Doddie Weir died on Saturday at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2016 PA UK news in pictures 26 November 2022 A bike tour rides along Regent Street in London Getty UK news in pictures 25 November 2022 A person films himself doing kick-ups with a football during sunrise on Primrose Hill in London Reuters UK news in pictures 24 November 2022 Teachers on the picket line outside Oxgangs Primary School in Edinburgh in a protest over pay. Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) have walked out in the first national strike over pay for almost 40 years, with the action by teachers expected to close the majority of schools across Scotland PA UK news in pictures 23 November 2022 The Redcar Blast Furnace, Casting Houses, the Dust Catcher and Charge Conveyors, at the former steelworks site which have dominated the Teesside skyline for over four decades, are brought down by controlled explosion PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, walks with King Charles III as they inspect a Guard of Honour during the ceremonial welcome for his State Visit to the UK at Horse Guards Parade in London PA UK news in pictures 21 November 2022 Ocean Rebellion activists demonstrate by vomiting fake oil and causing a fire during a protest outside the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), central London, which coincides with a wider series of actions focussed on cutting ties with the fossil fuel industry PA UK news in pictures 20 November 2022 The sun rises over Bristol Harbourside as rowers cross the basin past the old docks on a cold, but sunny morning across the south west PA

John Fitzgerald, mitigating, explained how the animals intervened when their owner began punching the victim, as opposed “to being set upon” him.

He stressed that Geering, a father, who was of previous good character, was unaware Rocky initially gave chase.

Mr Fitzgerald said Geering only “saw a man he didn’t know approaching the dog and it seemed that man wished ill towards the dog.

“What took place on the footpath was wholly out of character for Mr Geering and wholly out of character for his dogs.”

Mr Fitzgerald said Geering was “a pro-social individual” who, until recently, ran a car valet business employing various workers before becoming unwell with a long-term health condition.

Judge Mark Weekes handed down a 46-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Judge Weekes said: “You were responsible for a deeply unpleasant incident that occurred in relation to Mr Glyn who was entirely blameless in relation to this. He was simply out jogging, engaging in pastimes.

“But running subsequently fills him with anxiety as a direct result of what you did to him that day.”

He told Geering: “The injuries sustained can all too clearly be seen during the fraught and frenzied incident which must have been terrifying”.

Geering was ordered to pay £1,400 at £100 a week and complete 20 probation days.

Speaking after the sentencing, Mr Glyn described the ordeal as “terrifying” and said he hopes nobody suffers a similar attack.

However, he agreed Geering should not go to prison and urged him to mend his ways.

Mr Glyn said: “I think the sentence should have been suspended for longer, personally, but if it causes Geering to change his behaviour then the sentence is fine.

“Let’s hope it does cause him to change his behaviour and nothing like that happens to anyone else.

“Being attacked by those dogs is terrifying.”

The court heard Geering is still in possession of the animals and there have been no further complaints since the attack.