Man, 34, killed in dog attack as victim mauled in park

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has died after a dog attack in a park in Hampshire. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in the town of Fareham on Wednesday morning.

Police had been called to a recreation ground on Hillson Drive at about 10.25am.

A 20-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while enquiries continue, Hampshire Police said.

Paramedics treated the victim at the scene but were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead in the park.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "We are speaking to people in the area and carrying out other lines of enquiry to establish how the man died.

"As part of our enquiries a 20-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

"He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while enquiries continue."

More follows...