Man, 34, killed in dog attack as victim mauled in park
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerous dog but later released by police
A man has died after a dog attack in a park in Hampshire. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in the town of Fareham on Wednesday morning.
Police had been called to a recreation ground on Hillson Drive at about 10.25am.
A 20-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while enquiries continue, Hampshire Police said.
Paramedics treated the victim at the scene but were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead in the park.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: "We are speaking to people in the area and carrying out other lines of enquiry to establish how the man died.
"As part of our enquiries a 20-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
"He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while enquiries continue."
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies