Toddler airlifted to hospital after being mauled by dog
Infant taken to London hospital with ‘multiple injuries’
A toddler has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Faversham, Kent.
The child, whose age is not known, suffered multiple injuries near Broomfield Road at around 2pm on Thursday, as reported by Kent Online.
Kent Police attended the scene and the dog was removed from the property. No arrests have been made.
The infant was taken to a London hospital with “multiple injuries”, the force said, however they are not thought to be life-threatening.
It comes after a number of dog attacks in recent months leading to serious injuries or death for young children.
Daniel John Twigg, 3, was killed by a dog outside a property in Milnrow, Rochdale in May.
Just a month earlier, Romy Griffiths, 2, suffered severe facial injuries after being bitten by the family’s eight-year-old family dog Blizzard.
And in March this year, Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries following a dog attack at her home in Blackbrook, St Helens, Merseyside.
