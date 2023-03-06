Ex-cannabis farm in London up for sale to the highest bidder

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A flat that has recently been used to grow cannabis is to be sold at an auction next week.

The two-bedroom property, located above a hairdresser and a jeweller’s shop on Ballards Lane in Finchley, North London, is listed on Auction House London’s site with a guide price of £275,000.

“The property has been recently used to grow cannabis and requires a program of refurbishment,” reads the surprisingly honest listing, which shows images of what appear to be cannabis leaves on the floor and pots filled with soil.

The listing also shows images of reflective lining on the walls, wires dangling from the ceiling and large pipes fed through internal walls.

There are also images of fans, as well as a bath filled with bags and clothing and a kitchen with bin bags, cloth and cleaning products strewn across surfaces.

The kitchen in the listing shows bin bags on the surface (Zoopla)

It is unlawful to cultivate any part of a cannabis plant in the UK, where it is classified as a class B drug. Doing so risks a maximum of 14 years in prison.

A walkthrough video of the flat available on the property website Zoopla shows post and other discarded items on the corridor floor and a bucket in the toilet.

The listing shows a bath filled with bags (Zoopla)

The auctioneer’s site listing states that the second-floor property is situated on a residential road close to shops and amenities and is in a mixed-use building across three floors.

Victoria Park is nearby, as well as Finchley Tube station which gives people access to the Northern Line, it says.

It is offered to the highest bidder with planning permission from Barnet Council and the freeholder’s consent for the conversion of the existing loft and flat into two one-bedroom flats.

A representative from Auction House London told the Jewish Chronicle he did not believe the cannabis growing equipment had been cleared from the flat and confirmed that it had indeed “previously been used as a cannabis farm”, noting “there is interest on that perspective, but it is priced quite effectively for the area, so there has been decent interest”.

“A client of ours decided an auction was the best way to dispose of the property. As long as the price is right, people will buy it,” he said.

The auction takes place on 15 March. The Independent has contacted Auction House London to comment on this story.