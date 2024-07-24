Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has been warned her company could be struck off the government business register.

Management consultancy Maytrix Group, of which Hannah Ingram-Moore is a director, failed to file its accounts by the deadline of 31 May.

It is the seventh time in 11 years that the company has been issued with such a warning, records show.

Maytrix has been given notice that it could be forcibly closed and removed from the Companies House register after missing the deadline.

Companies House has issued the firm with a First Gazette Notice, which is a warning of at least three months. If action is not taken, a second notice would announce the company dissolution.

Captain Sir Tom Moore (second left) with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (second from right) (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Archive )

Company bosses may object to the proposed dissolution during the three months.

Previous official notices were issued to Maytrix in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2021 and 2022, Companies House records show.

In each case, the compulsory strike-off action was dropped, usually after several days.

This time, the missing accounts refer to the year ending 31 August 2023.

Maytrix, based in Marston Moretaine, Bedford, had net assets of £170,333 at the end of August 2022, according to that year’s accounts - down from £195,955 a year earlier.

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin, have been at the centre of a string of controversies since the death of her father, Captain Tom Moore, who was knighted for raising money for NHS charities.

In 2022, The Independent revealed that the Captain Tom Moore Foundation, established following the war veteran’s fundraising efforts, had paid £54,039 to two companies owned by Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband.

Maytrix also claimed up to £100,000 in furlough money from December 2020-September 2021, and received nearly £48,000 in Covid loans from the government.

Earlier this month, the Charity Commission banned the couple from being charity trustees following an inquiry launched over concerns about the foundation’s management and independence from Sir Tom’s family.

Last year, Ms Ingram-Moore admitted taking £18,000 for an appearance at an awards ceremony, while her father’s foundation received only £2,000.

The couple were also forced to demolish an unauthorised spa pool block at their home after they lost an appeal against the order to remove the building.