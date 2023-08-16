Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter was paid thousands of pounds through her family business for appearances linked to her late father’s charity, it has been reported.

Payments were reportedly made to Hannah Ingram-Moore through her company Maytrix Group, which has come under scrutiny since it was revealed the Captain Tom Foundation was being investigated by the Charity Commission.

It is claimed the payments to the business were made in relation to an appearance by Ms Ingram-Moore at an awards ceremony in 2021 and 2022, which are said to have heavily featured the Captain Tom Foundation charity.

She judged at the awards event and at the time was interim chief executive of the Captain Tom Moore Foundation and is thought to have been on a salary of £85,000.

BBC Newsnight reported that Maytrix Group, which says it “advises businesses of all sizes” across multiple sectors, was paid thousands of pounds for Ms Ingram-Moore’s appearance at the Virgin Media O2 Tom Foundation Connector Awards.

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband are directors of the companies Maytrix Group and Club Nook.

But promotional videos published at the time suggested she was there to represent the charity, according to the BBC. The event was named after the charity and had the charity logo on its award plaques.

The Captain Tom Moore Foundation has been contacted for comment.

When approached by the BBC Ms Ingram-Moore replied via email: “You are awful. It’s a total lie.” She later said the email was a mistake and had been intended for a scammer who had been creating “havoc”.

Virgin said it was not aware of any concerns about Maytrix or the charity when the payment was made.

Captain Sir Tom Moore walked 100 laps of his garden on his 100th birthday to raise money for charity (PA Archive)

Sir Tom became a well-known figure after raising £38 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday at the height of the first national Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.

The Charity Commission first opened a case into the Captain Tom Foundation in March 2021, a month after the veteran died, and began reviewing the set-up of the organisation.

The watchdog escalated the case into an inquiry in June 2022 after it became concerned about arrangements between the charity and a company linked to Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin, as well as the trustees’ decision-making and how the charity is governed.

The commission said the money raised for the NHS, which was donated to NHS Charities Together, is not part of the scope of its inquiry.

In March 2022, the publication of the first annual accounts of the foundation, which was registered on 5 June 2020 following his fundraising efforts, showed the charity incurred £240,000 in costs and gave £160,000 to good causes.

The commission said it is concerned that a “failure to consider intellectual property and trademark issues” when the charity was set up gave a private company, Club Nook Limited, the opportunity to trademark variations of the name “Captain Tom” without objection from the charity.

This could have generated “significant profit” for the company, which is controlled by Ms Ingram-Moore and Mr Ingram-Moore, the commission added.

The inquiry is analysing if the trustees of the Captain Tom Foundation have been responsible for mismanagement or misconduct in the administration of the charity leading to any losses, adequately managed conflicts of interest and complied with their duties and responsibilities under charity law.

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission told the BBC: “Our inquiry into the Captain Tom Foundation remains ongoing. Its scope includes examining whether the trustees have adequately managed conflicts of interest, including with private companies connected to the Ingram-Moore family.”