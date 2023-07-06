Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aerial photographs have shown the scale of the large complex built by Captain Tom’s daughter which planning chiefs have ordered to be demolished.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 52, and her husband Colin applied for permission to build a Captain Tom Foundation Building in 2021, which the couple says they “urgently” needed for presentations and memorabilia.

It has since emerged that the couple submitted a retrospective application in 2022 for a larger C-shaped building containing a spa pool and a shower was rejected by the housing authority.

Planning chiefs have ordered that an unauthorised building next to Captain Tom’s daughter’s home be demolished (Joe Giddens/ PA) (PA Archive)

In supporting documents, it was described as a “new building for use by the occupiers”.

The application was completed using the couple’s names, but allegedly namechecked the foundation as part of the design and access and heritage statement.

The original L-shaped building was given the go ahead to be built in the grounds of the couple’s home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, and was planned to be “in connection with The Captain Tom Foundation and its charitable objectives”.

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council, said: "An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now-unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate."

Sir Tom raised £38.9 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday during the pandemic lockdown in April 2020. The World War Two veteran died in 2021 at Bedford Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband allegedly namechecked the foundation in their planning application (PA)

The Captain Tom Foundation said, in a statement to a national newspaper: “At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation’s independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation’s name.

“Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them.”

In February 2022, The Independent revealed that the foundation attempted to appoint Ms Ingram-Moore as CEO on a six-figure salary. The Charity Commission later blocked this move, which would have seen Ms Ingram-Moore paid in the region of £150,000 – 13.68 per cent of the charity’s total income in its first year.

Approached by The Independent for comment at the time, Stephen Jones, the foundation’s chair of the board of trustees, “categorically” denied that the salary discussed was six figures.

Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted by the Queen for his fundraising efforts (Chris Jackson/PA) (PA Archive)

Last year, the Charity Commission opened a probe into the foundation, identifying concerns about management and independence from Sir Tom’s family.

The Captain Tom Foundation is to ensure that it cooperates fully with the ongoing Statutory Inquiry by the Charity Commission.

"As a result, The Captain Tom Foundation is not presently actively seeking any funding from donors.

"Accordingly, we have also taken the decision to close all payment channels whilst the Statutory Inquiry remains open.

"Once the findings of the Statutory Inquiry have been communicated, The Captain Tom Foundation will be in a better position to make a decision in relation to its future, but for now, our main priority is to assist the Charity Commission with its enquiry.