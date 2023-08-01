Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have responded to an enforcement order which requested the demolition of an unauthorised spa block constructed at the home of the war veteran’s daughter.

Last month, Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin Ingram-Moore came under fire after they informed local planners in their application that they wanted to build an office for The Captain Tom Foundation.

However, after the resulting building resembled a plan for a 50ft by 20ft pool house complete with changing rooms, toilets and showers, Central Bedfordshire Council issued an enforcement notice for demolition.

The Captain Tom Foundation said it was not presently seeking any funding from donors (PA Archive)

The application was completed using the couple’s names but namechecked the foundation in the design and access and heritage statement.

Now, the family have issued an appeal statement. Penned by Mr Ingram-Moore, it read: “The subject building is no more overbearing than the consented scheme.

“The view is virtually identical save for a pitch roof being added to the elevational treatment. The heights are the same. As such there cannot be an unacceptable overbearing impact.”

The statement added that the council had “no grounds supporting the refusal of the retrospective application” and “requested” for the inspector to uphold the appeal, noting that since the building is located at the back of the site, it is not an issue for public view.

Meanwhile, the council noted its reports “detail harm caused to the setting of the listed building and, in particular, the significant difference between the two schemes that arises from the lack of sufficient public benefit that has been proposed in respect of the unauthorised building.”

A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire (PA Wire)

“We can confirm that a planning application was received in August 2021 for the ‘Erection of detached single storey building for use by the occupiers of the Old Rectory and Captain Tom Foundation’. This was approved”, a Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson told The Independent last month.

“In February 2022 we subsequently received a retrospective planning application for a ‘Part retrospective erection of detached single storey building (revised proposals)’. This was refused.

“An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.”