Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Six people including 2 children killed in horror crash near Wakefield

The collision involved a car and motorcycle and happened near Wakefield, Yorkshire, on Sunday afternoon

Alexander Butler
Sunday 21 July 2024 23:01
A road has been closed off after six people including two children were killed in a collision on Sunday
A road has been closed off after six people including two children were killed in a collision on Sunday (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Six people including two children and four adults have died in a crash between a car and motorcycle, according to West Yorkshire Police.

The horror crash happened between Wakefield and Barnsley, Yorkshire, on Sunday, and involved a Ford Focus car and motorcycle.

A motorcyclist and pillion passenger, one male and one female, were confirmed dead at the scene after emergency services rushed to the site.

A man, woman and two children, one boy and one girl, who were travelling in the car, were also confirmed dead at the scene.

A road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is likely to remain closed for some time as police carry out an investigation.

The collision happened between Wakefield and Barnsley, Yorkshire, on Sunday
The collision happened between Wakefield and Barnsley, Yorkshire, on Sunday (Google Images)

Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident which has resulted in the loss of six lives.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of those who have died who we are working with to provide support at this time.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage who has not already been in contact with police is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in