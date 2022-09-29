Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Man, 23, dies after being hit by vehicle at car meet in Lincolnshire

Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Jane Dalton
Thursday 29 September 2022 15:11
Comments
(Humberside Police)

A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle at a car meet in Lincolnshire.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.

Connor Richards, of Sheffield, was taken to hospital following the collision in Flixborough, Scunthorpe, but died of his injuries on Thursday.

Police said one other victim was still in hospital and was in a stable condition.

Others who were taken to hospital had now been discharged.

Recommended

Humberside Police said officers are still investigating.

Eleven bystanders were injured when a Ford Fiesta ploughed into a crowd, The Mirror reported.

The force said: “We have gathered a huge amount of footage and information following the collision.

“However, if anyone has footage that they have not provided to the police, we urge them to get in touch on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 531 of 24 September.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in