Man, 23, dies after being hit by vehicle at car meet in Lincolnshire
Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving
A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle at a car meet in Lincolnshire.
Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.
Connor Richards, of Sheffield, was taken to hospital following the collision in Flixborough, Scunthorpe, but died of his injuries on Thursday.
Police said one other victim was still in hospital and was in a stable condition.
Others who were taken to hospital had now been discharged.
Humberside Police said officers are still investigating.
Eleven bystanders were injured when a Ford Fiesta ploughed into a crowd, The Mirror reported.
The force said: “We have gathered a huge amount of footage and information following the collision.
“However, if anyone has footage that they have not provided to the police, we urge them to get in touch on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 531 of 24 September.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies