Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle at a car meet in Lincolnshire.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.

Connor Richards, of Sheffield, was taken to hospital following the collision in Flixborough, Scunthorpe, but died of his injuries on Thursday.

Police said one other victim was still in hospital and was in a stable condition.

Others who were taken to hospital had now been discharged.

Humberside Police said officers are still investigating.

Eleven bystanders were injured when a Ford Fiesta ploughed into a crowd, The Mirror reported.

The force said: “We have gathered a huge amount of footage and information following the collision.

“However, if anyone has footage that they have not provided to the police, we urge them to get in touch on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 531 of 24 September.”