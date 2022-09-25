Eleven injured as vehicle crashes into bystanders at car meet

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Eleven people have been injured - including some seriously - after a vehicle crashed into bystanders at a car meet.

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the incident in Scunthorpe.

Police were called to reports of a collision at an industrial estate on Saturday night.

Officers were told a number of vehicles were taking part in a car meet and one had crashed into “a number” of bystanders.

Humberside Police said 11 were injured during the incident at Flixborough Industrial Estate.

Have you been affected by this story? Email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

Four were seriously injured and another was in a critical condition after the crash, according to the force.

All were receiving medical assistance and are believed to be in a stable but serious condition, Humberside Police said on Sunday morning.

John Rickells, an inspector from the force, said: “This was a multi-agency incident response and we worked with our emergency service colleagues to provide emergency first aid and establish the circumstances of the incident.”

He said a 17-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“At this time our investigations are at a really early stage, and we will release more information when we are able to do so,” Mr Rickells added.

He said police were aware a number of people left the scene before emergency services arrived and may have witnesses what had happened.

The inspector appealed to anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage of vehicles involved - both prior to and at the time of the collision- - to get in contact so police could investigate exactly how the incident unfolded.

He urged anyone with footage to call police on 101 and quote log 531 of 24 September.