Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two teenage boys have been killed and others injured in a car crash in Nottinghamshire.

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday night.

The crash is believed to have involved two cars, with police called at around 10.45pm.

Two other people were taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, while another suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

More follows...