Two teenagers killed in car crash in Nottinghamshire
Two teenage boys have been killed and others injured in a car crash in Nottinghamshire.
A 17-year-old and 19-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene on Thursday night.
The crash is believed to have involved two cars, with police called at around 10.45pm.
Two other people were taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, while another suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
More follows...
