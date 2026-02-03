Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Owners of nearly 60 car models from two dozen manufacturers could be set to pay £5,690 in April as road tax rates jump for the 2026 financial year.

First-year Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) has jumped up from £5,490 by £200 for a total of 59 models. These include popular brands like Audi, Ford and BMW.

The rise comes after the government massively increased first-year VED charges for petrol and diesel vehicles in April 2025 from £2,745 to £5,490. This is a fee paid by the owner of a brand-new car before it transitions to the much lower standard rate in subsequent years.

The highest rate is payable only for owners of the highest CO2 emission vehicles, producing more than 255 grams per kilometre.

For all cars, the first-year rate ranges from £10 to £5,690, based on emissions. This lower level is only for cars with zero emissions – for even 1g/km it will rise to £110.

For the average petrol car, which has emissions of around 143g/km, the charge would be £560. For the average diesel car, which has emissions of around 164g/km, it would be £1,360.

Another rule change saw electric cars charged for VED for the first time, with another pay-per-mile scheme coming into effect from April 2028.

For those with cars that have already been registered, road tax is much lower but it is still going up. The annual standard rate for the second year onwards will increase from £195 to £200 in April.

Here are the models that will attract the £5,490 charge in the first year: