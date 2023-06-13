Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two police officers in a marked van who followed two teenage boys on an electric bike before it crashed killing them both in Cardiff have been served with gross misconduct notices, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died last month, shortly after they were captured on CCTV being followed by a police van.

The police watchdog said two police officers involved in the incident - the driver and passenger - have now been served with gross misconduct notices and are under investigation, but clarified this does not necessarily mean disciplinary action will follow.

The IOPC said police are reviewing hundreds of video footage clips of the incident as part of their investigation.

Violent clashes and disorder broke out in Ely last month after CCTV footage emerged of a marked South Wales Police van following the teenagers as they rode the Sur-Ron electric bike.

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans, who died in a road traffic collision in Ely, Cardiff (Family handout/PA)

The rioting saw nine people arrested and left 15 police officers injured.

The claims of a pursuit were denied by Alun Michael, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales, but the force has since confirmed a van was following Kyrees and Harvey.

The IOPC launched an investigation into the circumstances.

The agency said it was looking at the nature of the police interaction with the two boys prior to the collision and the appropriateness of the police officers’ decisions and actions, whether at any time the decisions and actions of the officers in the police vehicle constituted a pursuit and whether the interaction between the police officers and the boys was reported appropriately by the officers prior to and following the collision.

It said it was also investigating whether the actions and decisions of South Wales Police over the interaction were in line with legislation, local and national policies and procedures.

A vigil held last month in memory of Kyrees Sullivan, 16 and Harvey Evans, 15 (Getty Images)

South Wales Police have faced criticism from family members of the two boys killed in the incident. John O’Driscoll, Harvey Evans’s great-uncle, said the police “should have stopped” when they saw the two teenage boys were not wearing helmets.

Meanwhile, Evans’ aunt Hayley Murphy claimed the two boys “were chased to their death by South Wales Police”.

Ms Murphy further alleged police had arrested her nephew 30 times over the past two years but never charged him.

South Wales Police told the BBC in a statement they could not comment any further on Ms Murphy’s claims due to the ongoing IOPC investigation.

In a statement, the IOPC said: “As part of our investigation, we have served gross misconduct notices on two police officers, the driver and passenger in a marked police van, which was seen on CCTV footage driving behind the boys’ electric bike a short time prior to the fatal collision on May 22.

The scene in Ely, Cardiff, following the riot that broke out after two teenagers died in a crash (PA)

“Such notices advise officers their conduct is subject to investigation. They do not necessarily mean that any disciplinary proceedings will follow.

“Our investigation began last month following a referral from South Wales Police, after relevant CCTV footage came to light.

“Investigators are reviewing hundreds of video footage clips that we have gathered as a result of our house-to-house enquiries and leafleting at properties in Ely.

“To ensure we identify and secure relevant evidence, we have followed up inquiries with, and taken statements from, some local residents.

“We have also set up witness appeal boards on relevant streets. In addition to these lines of inquiry, we have reviewed initial accounts and body-worn video from relevant police officers and staff.