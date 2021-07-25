Funfair ride collapse caused by ‘misuse of equipment’ by teenagers, amusement park says

A funfair ride that collapsed in Carrickfergus on Saturday was caused by the “misuse of equipment by teenagers” the amusement park has said.

On Saturday evening, the Star Flyer swing ride collapsed at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim. The collapse left several people injured, with six requiring hopitalisation, four of whom were children.

After an initial investigation, amusement park operator Planet Fun said that they had been cleared by the Health and Safety Executive to reopen after it had been confirmed that there were no mechanical defects.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Planet Fun said: “Following a preliminary investigation by the Health and Safety Executive, Planet Fun have been cleared to reopen and it is confirmed the equipment has not got any mechanical defects.

“We will however be keeping the Star Flyer closed pending further safety checks and investigation.

“The incident tonight was caused by misuse of equipment by the behaviour of several teenagers on the attraction and is to be further investigated by the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland).

“The swift actions by our staff to terminate the ride prevented further injuries.

“At this time we cannot comment any further on the incident but would extend our thoughts and best wishes to the people who were injured.”

Emergency services arrived at the car park of Carrickfergus Castle, where the funfair was being held, just before 6pm Saturday evening.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) despatched four emergency crews, a rapid response paramedic and an ambulance officer to the scene. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines, a specialist rescue team and an air ambulance. The Red Cross also attended the scene.

In a statement the NIAS said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients have been taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, two to Victoria Hospital, one adult to Antrim Area Hospital and one child to Antrim Area Hospital – none with life-threatening injuries.

“A number of patients were discharged at the scene. It is not anticipated that any others will require hospital attendance.”

Robin Swann, Northern Ireland’s health minister commended the emergency responders’ rapid response.

In a statement, he said: “My thoughts are with all who have been injured and affected by this incident. I wish everyone a speedy recovery. I want to sincerely thank the ambulance, paramedics and fire crews that responded so rapidly to what could have been something more tragic.”

The Health and Safety Executive are continuing to investigate the incident, receiving assistance from the PSNI, the BBC reported.