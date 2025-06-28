Carrie Johnson admitted to hospital amid ‘brutal’ week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carrie Johnson, the wife of Boris Johnson, has been hospitalised with severe dehydration just weeks after giving birth.

The incident prompted a stark warning from Ms Johnson about the critical importance of proper food and fluid intake for new mothers.

The 37-year-old welcomed Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson – her fourth child with the former prime minister – on 21 May.

She revealed her two-night hospital stay on an Instagram story.

Sharing a photo of herself cradling her newborn in hospital, she remarked that the experience was "not on my postpartum bingo card".

Ms Johnson’s personal ordeal comes as Britain prepares for another heatwave this weekend, with temperatures expected to exceed 30C and an amber heat health alert already in place.

She wrote: “Being hospitalised for two nights for severe dehydration was not on my postpartum bingo card.”

She urged breastfeeding mothers to make sure they eat and drink enough, “especially if your babe is clusterfeeding”.

Advice on the NHS website tells new mothers to drink plenty of fluids and to have a drink beside them as the settle down to breastfeed.

Water, lower fat milks, lower sugar or sugar-free drinks are all good choices, according to the NHS.

Ms Johnson thanked everyone who has helped them get through a “brutal” week.

She wrote: “This week has honestly been brutal. “Mastitis (me), reflux (her), dehydration (me). What a pair we are!

“But thank you for all the kind messages, especially all the brilliant advice on reflux. Really appreciate it and made me feel way less alone going thru it all.

“And as ever, thanks to our amazing NHS.”

The amber heat health alert, which covers London, the East Midlands, South East, South West and East of England, came into force on Friday and will last until 6pm on Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a yellow alert for Yorkshire and Humber and the West Midlands for the same time period, with the agency warning of significant impacts across health and social care services.

The heatwave is also affecting broad parts of mainland Europe, and a Dutch tourist died of heatstroke in Mallorca, according to local reports.

The 34-year-old collapsed while hiking with friends in Camí de Son Sales, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.

Emergency services attempted to resuscitate him but were unable to, according to the publication.