A million cars sold in UK each year are too big for normal parking spaces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a million cars sold in the UK each year are too big for normal parking spaces, new research has revealed.

And the numbers are only rising, meaning that new cars are increasingly outgrowing cities and towns, according to Clean Cities.

The campaign network found that 4.6million cars have been sold in the country since 2021 that are larger than an average urban parking space.

The trend for big cars is also concerning because they are more deadly in crashes – due to their weight and tall front ends that can trap people underneath – as well as because of the greater quantities of toxic gases they pump into the air.

UK head of Clean Cities, Oliver Lord, told The Guardian: “Cars are getting bigger every year – while our streets are not. We need carmakers to prioritise normal-sized cars that can be parked more easily and are less dangerous to people walking around. It’s only fair if you want to buy a massive SUV [sports utility vehicle] that you should expect to pay more for the space it takes up.”

Large SUVs – which are over 1.8 metres wide or 4.8 metres long – are too large for most parking spaces, create more potholes, and can be more dangerous for the public, yet they are becoming evermore popular, with a record 1,213,385 cars that were wider than 1.8 metres sold in 2024.

With some cities already cracking down on the vehicles, the campaigners from Clean Cities have issued calls for more charges to be imposed on SUVs in light of the damage they cause to roads and environments as well as the extra space they take up.

Green party peer Jenny Jones, who launched a cross-party anti-SUV alliance last week, said: “Sales of SUVs have leapt up in the last two decades, yet many urban streets and car parking bays are simply too small to accommodate the increasing girth of these vehicles.

“I like what Paris has done to discourage their use, by charging the largest cars as much as three times more to park. In the UK, Bath and Islington councils have introduced similar measures. The government should encourage other councils to replicate these efforts.

“SUVs pollute and are often owned and driven by wealthier citizens at the expense of those in less wealthy areas. They feel safer to drive, but are much less safe for any pedestrians and cyclists they collide with.”