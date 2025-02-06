Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers should be legally required to report hitting a cat with their vehicle, an MP has said, highlighting the number of felines killed on UK roads each year.

Current legislation compels drivers to stop and inform owners if they hit a dog, but no such protection exists for cats.

This legal disparity leaves countless cats "regularly hit and just scooped to the side of the road," Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy told the Commons.

She pointed out the significant number of cat owners in the UK – 12.5 million – and the "hundreds of thousands of cats" killed annually on the roads, emphasising the need for a change in the law.

The Road Traffic Act 1988 requires drivers to report collisions with animals such as dogs, cattle, goats, horses, and pigs, but notably omits cats.

open image in gallery Cats do not have the same legal protections as dogs ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill in London said: “Cats are regularly hit and just scooped to the side of the road, and there’s no legal duty to report that.

“Does the minister agree that this is something that we should do to bring cats in parity with dogs in terms of their safety on the road?”

Responding, environment minister Daniel Zeichner said: “This is an issue that has been widely discussed.

“The advice we have is that it would be difficult to actually enforce in practice, but I fully recognise the distress and concern that it causes.”

Mr Zeichner had earlier paid tribute to “organisations like Cats Protection who do such wonderful work”, adding the charity had pointed water minister Emma Hardy to her new kittens Lily and Megatron.