Cat returns home after family believe they cremated him

A family were shocked when the cat they believed they had cremated returned home as if nothing had happened.

Frankie, a 16-year-old tabby, failed to return home in Warrington, Cheshire, on 19 May.

His owners launched a search and a few days later spotted a dead cat on the M6 motorway that looked similar.

Highways England were able to retrieve the animal and gave it to the family to be cremated.

But Frankie returned home a few days later.

His owner, Rachel Fitzsimons, told the BBC: "Then he came back, frail and hungry but alive.

"So we cremated someone else's cat."

When Frankie reappeared, her son, Remy, seven, said: "It's a miracle. We thought he had died."

