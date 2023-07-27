Cat suffers horrific injuries after boiling water poured over him

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The RSPCA has warned of a surge in animal cruelty after a cat was left unable to walk after having boiling water poured over him.

Benny was left in excruciating pain after what the RSPCA said was a “deliberate attack”, which left him with scald wounds over his body.

The animal welfare charity said he was left unable to walk while his feet healed from the horrific burns.

He was rushed to the vet for emergency treatment after being rescued by the RSPCA and had to undergo six operations.

The charity highlighted Benny’s plight as new data revealed that the number of reports of cruelty to cats has risen by 25 per cent in the past year.

It said it sees hundreds of cases every year, with some cats being “beaten, burnt, thrown around”.

Others have had bones broken, been shot at, poisoned or drowned, Dr Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animal department, said.

In 2022, the number of reports made to the charity about intentional harm to cats was 1,726 - around five a day. This is up from 1,387 in 2021, an increase of 25 per cent.

There have been 17,938 reports of deliberate cruelty to cats within the past seven years.

The shocking injuries inflicted on Benny (RSPCA)

Dr Gaines said: “Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK with an estimated 11 million pet cats in UK homes but our figures suggest sadly they are the second most abused pet - after dogs.

“It is heartbreaking to think that five cats every day are suffering at the hands of humans - it really is appalling - but sadly the RSPCA knows all too well that this cruelty is carried out on a regular basis.

“We see hundreds of felines come through our doors every year who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty.”

She added: “In many cases these pets have been injured deliberately by their owners - the very people who are supposed to love and protect them. But cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to airgun attacks and other forms of cruelty by complete strangers.”

The charity has promoted the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign and it is hoping the funds can help frontline rescue teams save animals from cruelty.