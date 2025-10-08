Charity calls on government to ban sales of ‘dangerous catapults’ to young people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Campaigners have called on the government to ban the sale of catapults to under 18s after reports the weapons are increasingly being used to inflict damage to wildlife and people.

Kent Police said videos are circulating online of young people targeting animals with catapults.

“It’s generally groups of youths with catapults just targeting anything to kill and they’re sharing those pictures and videos of themselves doing this on social media,” Sgt Darren Wilshaw said.

He told the BBC that a catapult attack to the head could be potentially “lethal”.

It is currently not an offence to possess a catapult in public, and the police must prove either intent to use one to cause damage or harm, or evidence it has been used to cause damage or harm.

Charities have called on the government to ban the sale of catapults to under 18s ( Getty Images )

But charities have called for a change in the law, as Jim Clark, wildlife crime campaigner at Naturewatch Foundation, said: “The government should treat powerful catapults as the dangerous weapons they can be, not just harmless toys.

"We need a ban on sales to those under 18, with clear restrictions on carrying them in public, and tougher penalties when they're used to harm animals or damage property."

Describing the extent of the damage to the wildlife, Mr Clark told The Independent: “The level of injuries range from moderate, broken bones/wings and deep penetrative wounding to severe- sadly most often resulting in death or necessary euthanasia.”

He added: “The indiscriminate targeting of wildlife is a clear sign of the propensity to abuse animals.”

Wildlife campaigner Rae Gellel, founder of Greenwich Wildlife Network, has rescued several birds who have fallen victim to catapult attacks in south-east London.

She told the BBC the injuries are “horrific” and cause “tremendous suffering that is prolonged over days, sometimes weeks”.

Earlier this year, Kent Police wrote a letter to schools warning parents about catapult crime.

"While carrying a catapult is not a criminal offence, its use may lead to criminal liability", the letter said and asked parents to "dissuade" children from leaving home with a catapult.

After a seagull was killed in a shocking catapult attack in March this year, the RSPCA said: “It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for fun like this.

“While most people will be appalled by attacking animals in this way, sadly the RSPCA’s experience shows that there are people out there who are deliberately targeting wildlife, pets and farm animals with airguns, catapults and crossbows. These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.”

A government spokesperson said: "Catapults should not be used for illegal purposes, whether against people, wildlife or property.

"We continue to keep all relevant legislation under review in the interest of public safety."