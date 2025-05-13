Cats and dogs preferable to spouses after a stressful day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The majority of pet owners prefer to spend time with their pets than their partners, family or friends when they are stressed, a new survey has revealed.

A global survey of 30,000 pet owners across 20 countries has uncovered the way cats and dogs impact human wellbeing.

The research found that six out of ten (58 per cent) of pet owners opted to hug their cats and dogs when they were stressed.

Meanwhile, only 32 per cent said they would prefer to spend time with their partners, 23 per cent with family and just 18 per cent said they’d opt to hug friends or children when stressed.

open image in gallery A global survey of 30,000 pet owners across 20 countries has uncovered the way cats and dogs impact human beings’ wellbeings. ( Getty Images )

The survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Mars Petcare and Calm, also found that 56 per cent of pet owners said their pets provide company without needed to talk during stressful times.

The vast majority (84 per cent) also said they found just the presence of their pet relaxing.

“While we love our pets, we often don’t realise how much they give back,” said Dr. Tammie King, senior research manager at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute.

“Reframing your pet’s daily ‘interruptions’ as loving reminders to pause, breathe and be present can be a powerful wellness tool. Research shows that touch-based pet interactions can boost oxytocin levels in humans.

“The findings of this survey will help more people reflect on and acknowledge the little wellbeing moments pets nudge us towards on a daily basis.”

open image in gallery Almost eight in ten of those surveyed said their pet reminds them to pause and take a break from work, chores or tasks - with 50 per cent saying this happens daily. ( Getty Images )

Almost eight in ten of those surveyed said their pet reminds them to pause and take a break from work, chores or tasks - with 50 per cent saying this happens daily.

73 per cent said their pet encourages them to stop overthinking or worrying and also that their pet encourages them to spend time outside.

Meanwhile, 77 per cent said their pet encourages them to take a break away from screens.

Dr. Chris Mosunic, Chief Clinical Officer at Calm said: “We know that small, intentional moments of calm can have a big impact on our overall wellbeing, and our pets have an incredible way of guiding us there. A quick dog walk, or cat cuddle at our desk when they stroll in front of the screen, can provide a simple moment to reset and recharge.

“We’re proud to partner with Mars and bring this data to the forefront to highlight the potential of our bond with pets and help more people discover the wonderful wellbeing benefits our relationship with pets can bring.”