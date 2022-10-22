Shocking CCTV footage catches man kicking cat into wall in Newport
Police and the RSPCA have launched appeals for information
Horrifying CCTV footage has captured the moment a cat was kicked into a wall by man in Newport.
Tinker, who is blind in one eye, was sitting on the opposite side of the pavement when two men, one in a green coat and another wearing a navy jacket, started to walk by.
The man in navy seems to spot the 19-year-old cat, and gestures towards her, before saying something to his companion in green.
The footage, captured by a camera on Albert Terrace, Baneswell at 2.45pm on Wednesday, then shows the latter cross the road to launch the “disgusting” assault.
On approach, the man suddening swings his foot in the direction of Tinker, sending her hurtling into the wall.
The cat then scarpers in the direction of the house as the assailant and his attendent walk out of frame in the opposite direction.
Both Gwent Police and the RSPCA have launched appeals for information.
Tinker’s owner, Valerie Young, 72, said she was in tears when she reported the attack outside her home to police.
Ms Young explained that her cat would not have been able to see the man coming due to her partial blindness.
“I just think it is absolutely disgusting, I can’t understand why a person would do that. She was just lying there minding her own business,” she told the BBC.
Ms Young’s son echoed her disbelief over the attack, telling the broadcaster: “It made my stomach turn: the sound of the thud of him kicking Tinker when she was just sat there doing nothing.”
In a statement, Gwent Police said: “We received a report from the Newport area at around 4.30pm, Wednesday, 19 October, that a cat was kicked.
“Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message quoting log reference 2200354630.
“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”
An RSPCA Cymru spokesperson said: “This is very upsetting footage and we hope this cat is okay.
“We would urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact our national advice and cruelty line on 0300 123 4999.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies