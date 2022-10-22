Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Horrifying CCTV footage has captured the moment a cat was kicked into a wall by man in Newport.

Tinker, who is blind in one eye, was sitting on the opposite side of the pavement when two men, one in a green coat and another wearing a navy jacket, started to walk by.

The man in navy seems to spot the 19-year-old cat, and gestures towards her, before saying something to his companion in green.

The footage, captured by a camera on Albert Terrace, Baneswell at 2.45pm on Wednesday, then shows the latter cross the road to launch the “disgusting” assault.

The man crosses the road and approaches Tinker (The Independent)

On approach, the man suddening swings his foot in the direction of Tinker, sending her hurtling into the wall.

The cat then scarpers in the direction of the house as the assailant and his attendent walk out of frame in the opposite direction.

The cat’s owner said the man put his foot ‘underneath her and and lifted her and slung her’ (The Independent )

Tinker, 19, is sent careering into a wall before she runs away (The Independent)

Both Gwent Police and the RSPCA have launched appeals for information.

Tinker’s owner, Valerie Young, 72, said she was in tears when she reported the attack outside her home to police.

Ms Young explained that her cat would not have been able to see the man coming due to her partial blindness.

“I just think it is absolutely disgusting, I can’t understand why a person would do that. She was just lying there minding her own business,” she told the BBC.

Ms Young’s son echoed her disbelief over the attack, telling the broadcaster: “It made my stomach turn: the sound of the thud of him kicking Tinker when she was just sat there doing nothing.”

In a statement, Gwent Police said: “We received a report from the Newport area at around 4.30pm, Wednesday, 19 October, that a cat was kicked.

“Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message quoting log reference 2200354630.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”

An RSPCA Cymru spokesperson said: “This is very upsetting footage and we hope this cat is okay.

“We would urge anyone who has information about this incident to contact our national advice and cruelty line on 0300 123 4999.”