A group of displaced dogs in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, formed an orderly queue as they patiently waited for a recently-installed feeding station to open.

Footage shows the dogs queuing behind one another before tucking into to a meal from the station.

Cats and dogs have been left without food as their owners have been forced to leave them behind while fleeing Ukraine.

Nate Mook, former CEO of non-profit organisation World Central Kitchen, installed the feeding posts to ensure animals in liberated and frontline areas of Ukraine receive a good meal.

