Supermarkets have issued an urgent recall for a popular children’s cereal after manufacturers spotted a potential “choking hazard”.

Shoppers who bought Nestlé’s Frosted Shreddies are being urged to return the cereal after fears lumps of sugar forming in the packets could make the malt squares unsafe to eat.

The recall applies to 500g packs with batch codes 42870952, 42880952, 42890952 and 42900952 expiring in July.

Specific batches of the popular cereal have been recalled ( X/@NestleUKI )

Another urgent recall applies to 40g boxes sold as part of the Nestlé Box Bowl Mixed Cereals with boxes featuring the batch codes 42913451, 42923451, 42933451, 43173451, 43183451, 43193451, 43203451, and 43233451 set to expire in June and July.

The codes can be found on the top of the product packaging.

Nestlé apologised to customers before assuring shoppers that no other batches of Frosted Shreddies or any other Nestlé cereals were affected by the recall.

A Food Standards Agency (FSA) notice announcing the recall said: “Cereal Partners UK and Ireland are recalling Nestlé Frosted Shreddies because they may contain small hard lumps of sugar which have formed in the product.

“This makes the product unsafe to eat and may present a choking hazard.”

A spokesman added: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. Alternatively, you can contact Nestlé.”

On Wednesday, Cheshire Farm recalled batches of its Caramelized Biscuit Ice Cream and Biscoff Ice Cream because they contain hazelnuts.

The FSA, which published the alert, said the products are a “possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.”

Customers can contact Nestlé, with their pictures of their affected batch code, via the contact form on its website or via phone on 0080007890789 to receive a refund.