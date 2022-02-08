Seven asylum seekers who were wrongly jailed for steering dinghies across the English Channel have had their convictions quashed.

Court of Appeal judges threw the convictions out on Tuesday because of the same “error of law” that saw five other cases overturned last year.

Lord Justice Edis previously found that the law had been “misunderstood” by the Home Office and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), and that a legal “heresy” developed making asylum seekers believe they had no defence to charges of assisting unlawful immigration.

Two more appeals by asylum seekers are to be heard by the court later this year, while several people who pleaded guilty based on flawed legal advice are going to the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Several of the appellants, who had already served their prison sentences, attended court for Tuesday’s hearing while others watched via video links from custody.

Nima Bari, who was jailed for three years in January 2021 and falsely labelled a “small boat people smuggler” by the Home Office, said: “I lost 20 months of my life for no reason.”