One person dead and 15 rescued crossing Channel in overloaded boat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person has died and 15 people have been rescued while trying to cross the English Channel overnight in an overloaded small boat.

French authorities said the boat initially set off close to the port of Dunkirk at 11:30pm on Wednesday, with around 40 people on board.

But more than three hours later, at around 3:30am, the same boat then picked up a further group of people on the Gravelines coast, which lies some 12 miles to the west of Dunkirk and 35 miles from the port of Dover.

Three people were rescued from the water and a group of 12 others on board the dinghy asked to be evacuated, the French coastguard said.

One person rescued was unconscious and was declared dead despite medical treatment, after being airlifted by a Navy helicopter onto the state-chartered vessel which had been monitoring the dinghy throughout its journey.

The 14 other people rescued were taken back to the French shoreline on a patrol boat, where they received medical treatment. An investigation has been opened by the Dunkirk public prosecutor's office.

French authorities said in their statement on Thursday morning that they were still monitoring the dinghy as it continued to travel towards the UK, with around 80 people still on board.

It was one of several boats reported to have set off from the French coastline overnight on Wednesday, authorities said.

More follows...