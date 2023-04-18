English Channel migrant crossings pass 5,000 in 2023

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 5,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year, official figures show.

The same milestone was reached at a similar point in 2022, which saw a record of over 45,000 people make the dangerous journey by the end of the year.

Arrivals have been suppressed by a period of high winds and rough seas in the Channel, but crossings are expected to rise significantly as the weather calms.

Three dinghies containing 113 people arrived on Monday, Home Office statistics show, after one boat made the crossing the previous day.

The figures suggest that the Rwanda deal, threats of deportation under the new Illegal Migration Bill and other government policies are failing to deter asylum seekers or achieve Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats”.

The government has batted away mounting calls, including from some Conservative MPs, to increase the number of safe and legal routes available for as an alternative to irregular crossings.

Under British law, people must be physically present in the UK in order to claim asylum and there is no visa allowing travel to the country for that purpose.

The most recent official figures show that nine in 10 Channel migrants are asylum seekers and Afghans are the largest nationality, following the collapse of refugees arriving on bespoke routes from the country.

Afghan asylum seekers who resorted to making their own way to the UK after the 2021 evacuation ended are now being threatened with deportation to Rwanda if they arrived on small boats, including a former air force pilot who fought the Taliban alongside British forces.

No flights to Rwanda have taken off since former home secretary Priti Patel signed the agreement on 14 April 2022, and the government has not committed to a timetable as a legal battle over the scheme continues.

During a visit to Rwanda last month, Suella Braverman widened the deal beyond the asylum seekers initially targeted to include all small boat migrants, including modern slavery victims.

The High Court ruled the original agreement lawful in December, but quashed all deportation decisions for individual asylum seekers that it considered.

Court of Appeal judges will reconsider its findings, and whether Rwanda is a safe destination for asylum seekers sent by the UK, next week.